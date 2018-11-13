1 killed, 3 wounded in city shootings Monday

One person was killed and three others were wounded between about 12:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened about 9 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, police said.

Charles A. Betton, 40, was standing on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Paulina when another male walked up and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

The man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 11:27 p.m. in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A 27-year-old man was inside an apartment with about ten other people when he was shot in the leg at 11:27 p.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The man told police officers he did not know who shot him or where the shots came from. Other people who were there at the time of the shooting were not cooperative, police said.

About 2:15 p.m., a teenage boy was wounded in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 17-year-old was shot about 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lexington, according to police. He told investigators he heard shots and realized he’d been hit.

The boy showed up at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The first shooting of the day left a man wounded in a drive-by attack in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:46 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking into a home in the 6300 block of West Grand when the ambush occurred, police said. A male inside a passing gold Mercury yelled out “gang slogans” and shot the 19-year-old twice in the leg.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

On Sunday, two people were killed and 13 others were wounded.