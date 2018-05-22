1 killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Avondale gas station

Bullet holes in the door of a Shell station at Belmont and California after a shootout there early Tuesday. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A close-range gunfight outside a gas station that houses a Dunkin’ Donuts in the Avondale neighborhood left a man dead and three people injured early Tuesday, police said.

Two groups of people opened fire on each other at 2:44 a.m. after getting into an argument outside the Shell gas station at the corner of Belmont and Sacramento, according to Chicago Police.

The groups arrived at the gas station in different cars and began arguing before shots were fired shots, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi in an online statement.

A 25-year-old who was shot multiple times was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. And a 37-year-old man was in serious condition at the same hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Two other people, a man and a woman, were shot in the gun fight and drove a few blocks west before being taken to Stroger Hospital. The woman, 24, was shot in the neck and the man, 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Both were in critical condition, police said.

When the crime scene tape was removed and the businesses reopened shortly after 8 a.m., customers entered through a glass door with two bullet holes in it.

A Dunkin Donuts employee washed away a pool of blood outside the front door moments before four detectives arrived at 9 a.m. to review surveillance footage.

The path of the bullets could be traced through a nylon banner advertising frozen caffeinated beverages and a plastic rack holding two liter bottles of soda. One smashed into the metal frame of a cooler door. The final destination of the other was unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit an anonymous tip on cpdtip.com.