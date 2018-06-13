1 killed, 3 wounded in shootings across Chicago Tuesday

One man was killed and 3 other people were wounded between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Tuesday in shootings across the city.

The only fatal shooting happened in the Park Manor neighborhood at 2:32 a.m. Patrick Mason, 50, was sitting in the drivers seat of a minivan when a male fired shots, striking him in the head, chest and arm about 2:30 a.m. in the first block of East Marquette Road, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood about 8:35 p.m. when a 28-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 900 block of North Central Park when someone walked up, pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his buttocks and right arm.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Hours earlier two people were shot, one critically in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

About 1:25 p.m., the 23-year-old woman and 24-year-old man were sitting in a vehicle in the 4400 block of South Drexel when a silver Pontiac G6 pulled up, police said. A male, who was described as having dreadlocks and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, then got out of the G6 and fired shots into their vehicle.

The couple drove themselves to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the woman was listed in good condition and the man was in serious condition, police said.

On Monday, eight people were shot in Chicago, none of them fatally.