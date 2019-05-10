1 killed, 3 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least four people were shot Thursday across Chicago, including a 25-year-old man who was killed in a home in Englewood on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., Andrew Whittaker was in the living room of a residence in the 6400 block of South Laflin Street when someone unleashed gunfire through the room’s side window, Chicago police said. Whittaker was hit in the abdomen, shoulder and hip, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

In non-fatal gun violence incidents, a 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by in Albany Park on the Northwest Side. He was walking about 8:43 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Montrose Avenue when a vehicle drove up and someone in the back seat opened fire, police said. He was hit in the foot and was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital in good condition.

Earlier in the day, a man was wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. The 39-year-old was in a vehicle about 4:16 p.m. in the 300 block of East 45th Street when two males opened fire, police said. The man was hit three times in the shoulder and once in the face. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

A few miles west, a 25-year-old man was struck in the hand by gunfire in Back of the Yards. About 5:58 p.m., he was in the 2000 block of West Garfield Boulevard when he was shot, police said. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Six people were shot and one was killed Wednesday in Chicago.

