1 killed, 3 wounded in Tuesday shootings

A man was killed in a double shooting on Tuesday night in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 26, was killed after being shot in the abdomen and chest at 7:11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 87th Street, Chicago Police said.

He was crossing the street with a 34-year-old man when multiple people got out of a dark-colored vehicle and started shooting at them. The shooters then got back into the vehicle and drove off, police said.

He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The older man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was in good condition with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

Officers later found the vehicle and took two people for questioning and recovered a weapon, police said. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

A few hours later, man was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when a gray car pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 11:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition, police said.

The day’s first shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. when a 51-year-old man was shot in while walking in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man was walking on the street when two males got out of a car and fired shots in the 11600 block of South Ada Street. He was shot in the left thigh and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.