1 killed, 3 wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago

A man was killed and at least three other people were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago.

About 4:50 a.m., a man was fatally shot in the 100 block of North Lamon Avenue, Chicago Police said. Officers found the 21-year-old in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his face.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known. He was pronounced at the scene, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The most recent nonfatal shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Someone walked up to a 23-year-old man while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 7100 block of South Mozart and shot him in the right arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was in good condition.

About 6 p.m., a woman was shot while she was driving in the West Chatham neighborhood. The 22-year-old woman was driving at 5:58 p.m. in the first block of West 87th Street when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, police said.

She was hit in the torso, according to police. Emergency responders found the woman at 80th and Princeton, and took her to Christ Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.

Hours earlier, a man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 23-year-old was walking at 2:54 p.m. in the 700 block of North Christiana when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots that struck him in his buttocks and leg, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to police.