1 killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run crash on Eisenhower: police

Five men were struck by a vehicle, one of them fatally, early Sunday when they exited a taxi that had broken down on the Eisenhower Expressway and were walking up an exit ramp, according to police.

About 4:45 a.m., the five people exited the cab, which had broken down on the expressway in the westbound lanes near the Homan Avenue exit ramp, Illinois State Police said.

As they walked up the ramp, a vehicle struck them from behind and then drove off, police said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other four men were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police had not yet released a description of the vehicle.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately release information about the death.