1 killed, 4 wounded by gunfire Tuesday

One man was killed and four others were wounded in shootings in Chicago between about 5 a.m. and 11:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened at 7:22 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood.

A 28-year-old man was walking in the 7000 block of South Crandon when someone approached and shot him in the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm his death. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Police initially reported the man was shot in the 2200 block of East 70th Place and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened at 11:57 p.m. in the same neighborhood.

A 56-year-old man was shot during a robbery in the 7000 block of South Yates, police said.

The man was outside when two males came up to him, showed a weapon and announced a robbery. He gave them his money and tried to run away when one of the robbers filed shots, according to police.

He was shot in the leg and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Ten minutes earlier, another man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 36-year-old was standing outside when he heard shots and felt pain at 11:47 p.m. in the 800 block of East 80th Street, according to police.

He was shot in the right thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 4:40 p.m., a 34-year-old man was wounded in the Gresham neighborhood.

The man was walking out of an alley about in the 1600 block of West 85th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was struck, police said.

The man was shot at least once in the lower body and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened at 4:58 a.m. in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 50-year-old man was riding his bicycle when a gray minivan approached and someone inside fired several shots in the 200 block of West 109th Street, according to police.

He was shot in the upper right leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

On Monday, six people were wounded in shootings across the city.