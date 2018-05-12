1 killed, 4 wounded Friday in city shootings: police

One man was killed and four others were wounded Friday in gun violence across the city, police said.

A shooting in the West Side Garfield Park neighborhood claimed the life of a 27-year-old man. He was standing on a sidewalk about 10:50 p.m. in the 100 block of South Albany Avenue, according to Chicago Police. Two males exited a silver car and then shot him.

He was taken with gunshot wounds to his face and back to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner did not immediately provide details about the death.

Friday’s most recent nonfatal shooting wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 29-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with a group of people about 9:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue. Three people walked up and opened fire, police said. He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where a wound to his right shoulder was stabilized.

Half an hour earlier, a man was shot in the same neighborhood. The 18-year-old was shot in the left hand and buttocks about 9:15 p.m. while walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of West Van Buren, according to police. His condition stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

On Chicago’s South Side, a man was wounded in a Gresham neighborhood shooting. He was shot in the knee about 7:45 p.m. while walking on a sidewalk in the 8100 block of South Laflin, police said. His condition stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The earliest reported shooting Friday happened in River North. A 35-year-old man was outside about 2:30 a.m. when he was shot in his leg and lower back in the 200 block of West Ontario, police said. He showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.