1 killed, 4 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago

One man was killed and four other people, including an 18-year-old woman, were wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago.

A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. James Williams Jr., 45, was shot in the back of his head about 4 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Wolcott Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office and Chicago Police. Officers arrived and found Williams lying unresponsive on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams lived in the West Englewood neighborhood.

In the most recent reported non-fatal shooting Friday, a man was shot in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood. About 10:30 p.m., the 19 year old was a passenger in a vehicle traveling north in the 3000 block of South Archer Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the right arm and left hand. He showed up at Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Hours earlier, a woman was wounded in a Far South Side shooting in the Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 7:36 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Winston, according police. She was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where her condition stabilized. Police said the shooter was a 54-year-old man, though nobody was immediately taken into custody.

On the city’s West Side, a 35-year-old man was wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting. He was walking at 5:36 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lexington when at least one person got out of a light-colored sedan and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the left leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 21-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man was walking about 3:58 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Lamon when another male walked up and fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the upper torso and was taken by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.