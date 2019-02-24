1 killed, 5 others wounded in Chicago shootings on Saturday

A woman found shot to death on a sidewalk was among the six people struck by citywide gun violence on Saturday.

Officers responded to gunshots at 12:25 a.m. and found 47-year-old Elisa Corona Vargas lying on a sidewalk at the opening of an alley in the 5300 block of West Iowa, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Police said she had multiple gunshots to her head and body. Vargas, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, Vargas’s family members rushed to her body and cried. A dozen police officers attempted to hold them back.

The motive of the shooting was unknown, police said. Detectives were canvasing the area for witnesses and surveillance video. No one is in custody.

In nonfatal shootings on Saturday, an argument between two women at night turned violent, leaving one stabbed and another shot in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side. The two women began fighting at 10 p.m. in the middle of the street in the 6200 block of South Whipple Street, police said. During the fight, a man took out a gun and fired shots.

One of the women, a 35-year-old, was hit in the abdomen by the gunfire. She was treated at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other woman suffered stab wounds from the fight and was treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A male suspect is in custody, police said.

Also at night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 9 p.m., the teen was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 11200 block of South Bishop Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital to treat a graze wound to the head.

A man was wounded in the afternoon during an argument in Englewood. The argument moved from inside a business onto the street in the 5600 block of South Racine Avenue, where one the person he was arguing with shot him in the groin, leg and foot, police said. He was treated at a hospital for the gunshot wounds.

About 9:20 a.m., a man was grazed by bullet in Lawndale. The 57-year-old was shot by someone he was fighting in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said. He was in good condition at a hospital Saturday. Police said the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic fight.

Before dawn, three males robbed a 46-year-old man before shooting him. The trio walked up to the 46-year-old at 4 a.m. as he stood on a sidewalk in the 8200 block of South Vernon, police said. They stole his cash and shot him, leaving him wounded in the left leg.

At least five people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday in citywide gun violence.