1 killed, 5 others wounded in Sunday shootings

Chicago police investigate the scene where a 45-year-old man was found critically wounded in a shooting, Sunday night in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove, in the Burnside neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least six people were shot, one fatally, within city limits on Sunday.

A 43-year-old man was shot to death during the morning in the West Side Austin community.

Sammy Hodges was standing about 6:15 a.m. in the 600 block of North Cicero when he was shot in his back and leg, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was in critical condition after being shot multiple times at night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. At 10:43 p.m., ShotSpotter gunshot detectors led officers to find the 45-year-old outside in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove, police said. He had gunshot wounds throughout his leg and neck, and was brought to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Earlier that evening, two men were shot and wounded in a suspected road rage incident in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men, 19 and 27, were driving at 6 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Lorel Avenue when they began fighting with the occupants of another vehicle, police said. Someone from the other vehicle then fired shots, police said. The men were hit and drove themselves to Community First Hospital.

The 19-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said. The 27-year-old had a gunshot wound in his forearm. They were transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon. In the morning, a woman shot a man in self defense inside a South Loop luxury apartment. The pair was arguing at 10:54 a.m. in an apartment in the 1000 block of South Clark when the man started battering the woman, police said. The woman opened fire and struck the man in the leg.

The man, 30, was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said. The woman, 29, was taken to Stroger Hospital after suffering a broken hand, bruises and lacerations. The man appears to have been shot in self defense and was arrested.

In Sunday’s first shooting, a man was seriously wounded by gunfire in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:05 a.m., the 21-year-old was shot by someone he knew while hanging out with a group of people inside a residence in the 10500 block of South Yates, police said. The 21-year-old was shot in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The shooter ran out the home and has not been arrested.

At least eight people were shot in the city on Saturday, including a Chicago police officer.