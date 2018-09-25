1 killed, 5 wounded in city shootings Monday

One man was killed and five others were wounded between about 4:30 p.m. and about 9:45 p.m. Monday in shootings on the South Side and West Side.

Three of the five shootings that took place Monday happened in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. in Gresham, according to Chicago police.

A 28-year-old man was standing in the 7700 block of South Sangamon when someone jumped out of a dark-colored SUV and fired several shots that struck him in the body, police said. The vehicle then drove off north on Sangamon.

The man was rushed to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not confirmed the death.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 9:45 p.m. in Gresham, leaving two men wounded, one critically.

The men, ages 18 and 28, were walking about in the 1000 block of West 77th Street when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been struck, according to police. The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to his head and groin, while the older man was shot in his hip.

They were both taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the younger man was in critical condition and the older man’s condition was stabilized, police said.

About a half hour earlier, a man was grazed by a bullet in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 24-year-old was standing about 9:15 p.m. in the 600 block of North Trumbull when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been grazed in the head, according to police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Twenty minutes prior, a man was shot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 19-year-old was walking about 9:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Quincy when someone inside a passing gray Toyota Prius opened fire, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Another shooting happened in Gresham at 8:07 p.m., police said.

A 22-year-old man jumped out of a vehicle that was parked in the 8400 block of South Morgan after a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside got out and started shooting, according to police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

On Sunday, eight people were shot, one fatally, in shootings across the city.