1 killed, 5 wounded in Saturday shootings

One person was killed and five others were wounded, including one teenager, between about midnight and 11 p.m. Saturday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened on the border of the Old Town and Cabrini Green neighborhoods on the Near North Side, police said.

A 24-year-old man was found unresponsive shortly after midnight in a corridor behind an apartment building at 12:13 a.m. in the 500 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago police.

The man had been shot in his left thigh, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the fatality.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent non-fatal shootings happened at 10:51 p.m. in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A 26-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk with a group of males when a blue car drove by and someone inside fired shots in the 7700 block of South Paulina, according to police.

He was shot in the back and chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

About 8:20 p.m., a man was shot in the Little Village neighborhood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of South Pulaski Road when a gunman exited a tan-colored car and opened fire, according to police.

He was struck in his hand and refused medical attention, police said.

Another man was wounded in a shooting about 2:40 a.m. in in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 33-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 1600 block of North Talman Avenue when heard gunfire and realized he’d been hit, police said.

He was struck in his abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Two minutes earlier, a woman was wounded in a shooting at 2:38 a.m. in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old was seated in a parked car in a parking lot in the first block of East 83rd Street when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her abdomen, police said. Her condition had stabilized.

About a half hour earlier, a teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 16-year-old was riding a bicycle about 2:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone inside a white Honda opened fire, according to police.

The boy was hit in his torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

On Friday, five people were shot, one fatally.