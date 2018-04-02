1 killed, 5 wounded in Sunday shootings across Chicago

One man was killed and six men were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago.

The only fatal shooting on Sunday happened about 1:10 a.m. in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. Terrance Ford, 25, died after being shot in the abdomen and face, Chicago Police said.

Ford was walking in the 700 block of East 92nd when two males walked up to him and fired shots before fleeing in a black sedan, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death and scheduled an autopsy.

A few hours later, a 23-year-old man walked in to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his knee. The shooting occurred at 2:43 a.m., but the man refused to tell police where it happened or provide any other information, police said.

He was treated and released from the hospital. Area Central detectives were investigating.

Another 23-year-old man was shot at Sunday morning, in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was above his eyebrow about 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Linder, police said.

He showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Less than an hour later, a man crashed the vehicle he was driving Sunday morning after being shot multiple times in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood.

The 31-year-old was driving at 5:51 a.m. in the 4900 block of South Kimbark when he was shot in his arm, foot and side, according to police. He then crashed the vehicle in the 5600 block of South Lake Park Avenue.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

On Sunday afternoon a 25-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 100 block of North Long when someone walked up and shot him in the arm, Chicago Police said.

The man showed up at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Sunday’s final shooting happened at 9:05 p.m. in the South Side’s South Shore neighborhood.

A 38-year-old man was arguing with someone in an apartment hallway about 9:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Merrill Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The other person then showed a weapon and shot him in the face and leg, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.