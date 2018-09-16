1 killed, 6 hurt in extra-alarm fire at Des Plaines condominium

A person was killed and six others were injured, including four firefighters, in an extra-alarm fire Sunday morning at a condominium in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Firefighters responded at 7:42 a.m. to the blaze in the 9300 block of Landings Lane, according to the North Maine Fire Protection District and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Firefighters battling the blaze at its source on the sixth floor were eventually met with heavy fire conditions and had to back out of the building, the fire protection district said. Crews then fought the fire from the exterior of the building to allow firefighters to go back inside. During the response, firefighters were able to rescue two residents who were trapped on their balconies.

An unresponsive person was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and pronounced dead at 9:02 a.m., authorities said. The person’s identity hasn’t been released.

Two other people were also taken to hospitals, the fire protection district said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

In addition, four firefighters were rushed to hospitals in unknown conditons after suffering heat exhaustion and minor injuries, the fire protection district said.

The condominium was ultimately deemed uninhabitable by the Cook County Building and Zoning Department, the fire protection district said. American Red Cross volunteers arrived on the scene to assist residents who were affected by the fire, which impacted about 35 units and several families.

Anyone who needs assistance should call the Chicago & Northern IL Red Cross at (312) 729-6258.