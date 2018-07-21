1 killed, 6 wounded Friday in city gun violence

Chicago police officer look at a vehicle parked at the scene where a person was shot Friday morning in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was killed and six others were wounded Friday in Chicago gun violence.

The fatal shooting happened in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded about 4:50 a.m. for a call of a person shot in the 700 block of East 42nd Street and found an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside a vehicle, Chicago Police said.

Witnesses told officers that the man had been arguing with another male who took out a gun and shot him, police said.

He was shot twice in his head and once in his arm, according to police. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the shooting.

The last nonfatal shooting Friday critically wounded a man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the North Side.

About 10 p.m., the 34-year-old man was driving in the 3200 block of North Kedzie when someone in a passing vehicle firing shots and striking the man in the head, police said. The man’s vehicle crashed after being shot.

The offender’s vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and entering the Kennedy Expressway, police said. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic in critical condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, a boy was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. A 15-year-old was walking about 2:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Morgan, police said. Before the shooting, he heard screeching tires and then gunshots and realized he was shot.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Before noon Friday, A man suffered a graze wound Friday morning in a shooting in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when someone fired shots about 11:45 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Rhodes, police said.

A bullet grazed his back and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment in good condition, police said.

Hours earlier, A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday on the border of the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 24-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle about 1:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Fullerton Avenue when someone in a passing black Nissan Murano opened fire, police said.

The man was struck twice in his shoulder, police said. He was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition stabilized.

Twenty minutes earlier, A woman was wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 1:20 a.m., the 22-year-old was sitting in a parked car with her boyfriend in the 4900 block of West Fulton Street when someone approached the vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The woman was struck in the abdomen three times. She was driven to Stroger Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.

The first shooting Friday, A 60-year-old man was shot early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. About 12:10 a.m., the man was in an alley in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street when someone shot at him, police said. The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Thursday shootings killed two people and wounded four others in Chicago.