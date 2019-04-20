1 killed – 6 wounded – in Friday shootings across Chicago

Seven people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday in Chicago.

A 45-year-old man died after being shot several times on a sidewalk in Altgeld Gardens on the South Side.

He was in the 700 block of East 131st Street about 3:20 p.m. when someone stepped out of dark colored vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man died about an hour later at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Golden Gate.

In non-fatal shootings, a man was left wounded after a drive-by about 9:45 p.m. in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.

The 30-year-old was in a vehicle when he was struck in the back and leg in the 4400 block of West 53rd Street, police said. The shots came from someone in a sedan.

The man transported himself to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

In an earlier shooting, a 43-year-old man was in critical condition after suffering multiple injuries in South Shore.

He was in a parked vehicle about 4:17 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue when someone approached on foot and fired shots, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with wounds to the hand, forearm and chest.

About an hour earlier, a 23-year-old man was shot while he was sitting on a Shedd Park bench in Little Village on the West Side.

He was in the 2200 block of South Lawndale Avenue, police said. Someone stepped out of a dark colored vehicle and opened fire, hitting the man in the leg.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

In Calumet Heights, a 21-year-old man was shot during a drug deal about 2:11 p.m. on the South Side.

He was in the 8700 block of South Stony Island when he was struck in the torso, police said. The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Friday’s earliest shootings happened just before noon.

In the Gold Coast, a male shot a 64-year-old woman he was arguing with in the chest and stomach, police said.

She was discovered about 11:50 a.m. in the first block of West Elm Street and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

On the West Side, a 24-year-old woman was shot in her arm while driving in Austin.

She was eastbound in the 4800 block of West Augusta about 11 a.m. when someone fired shots, police said. She was treated at West Suburban Hospital and later released.

On Thursday, two people were killed and six were wounded in Chicago shootings.

