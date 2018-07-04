1 killed, 6 wounded in shootings Tuesday

One person was killed and six people were wounded between about 2 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday in shootings on the South Side.

The only fatal shooting of the day happened in the Washington Park neighborhood.

A 31-year-old man was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle when someone walked up and fired multiple shots at 5:27 a.m. in the 60 block of East 59th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not confirmed the death. Area Central detectives were investigating.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 7:05 p.m. when a business owner shot two men during an attempted robbery in Englewood.

The men, ages 21 and 29, walked into the store in the 300 block of West 75th Street and pulled out weapons in an effort to rob it, according to police. The business owner then shot both men.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, while the older man was shot in the arm, police said. They showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where the younger man was listed in serious condition and the older man was in good condition. The younger man was later transferred to Stroger Hospital.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was standing outside about 6:45 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Lowe when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the arm. He was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

At 11:02 a.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was shot in the torso at 11:02 a.m. in the 10600 block of South Lowe and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 1:44 a.m., a 28-year-old man was shot in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was walking on the sidewalk when two males walked up to him and fired shots at 1:44 a.m. in the 10500 block of South May. He was shot in the left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened at 2:07 a.m. in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

A 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when someone fired shots from a gangway, striking him in the abdomen and the left leg in the 9100 block of South Aberdeen. He was taken to Christ Medical Center where his condition stabilized, police said.

On Monday, one person was killed and one other was wounded by gunfire.