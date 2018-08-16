1 killed, 6 wounded in shootings Wednesday

One person was killed and six others were wounded, including an 80-year-old woman who was asleep in her bed, Wednesday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened about 2:50 p.m. in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was in an alley with a female when they got in an argument and two males approached and fired shots in the 10200 block of South Eggleston, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the arm and armpit. He was taken to Trinity Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office had not confirmed the death.

The most recent non-fatal shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

Two men were shot during a robbery in the 3900 block of West Van Buren, police said. It was not clear how they were involved in the robbery.

A 30-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right side of his forehead and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was treated and released.

The other man, 19, was shot in the lower back. He showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 3:31 a.m., a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 51-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a passing van fired shots in the first block of North Pulaski, police said.

She was shot in the left calf and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized, police said.

An 80-year-old woman was shot while sleeping in her bed in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The woman was inside her home, asleep in her second floor bedroom when shots were fired outside and a bullet struck her in the head at 1:34 a.m. in the 11800 block of South Eggleston, according to police.

She was taken to Christ Medical Center where she was in serious condition. Her condition had stabilized, police said.

About 15 minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 18-year-old was riding in the backseat of a Honda CRV when someone in a light blue SUV fired shots at 1:17 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.

The man was shot in the groin and legs. He took himself to Weiss Memorial Hospital and was transferred to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The day’s first shooting happened at 12:46 a.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain in the 100 block of East 70th Street, according to police.

She was shot in the left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

On Tuesday three people were shot, one fatally.