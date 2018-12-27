1 killed, 6 wounded in Wednesday shootings

At least seven people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Wednesday.

A man was fatally shot and a woman was critically wounded during what may have been a home invasion in the Southwest Side Clearing neighborhood, police said.

They were inside a home at 2:05 p.m. in the 5700 block of West 64th Street when four males entered the home and shot them both in the head, according to Chicago police. The man, 38, was dead at the scene and the woman, 23, was critically wounded.

Within the hour, a teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side. The 14-year-old was standing on a front porch at 2:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Princeton when a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows drove up and someone inside shot at him, police said.

A woman was shot about 4:10 p.m. in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on the Near West Side. The 33-year-old was exiting her vehicle in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street when two vehicles passed by with people inside firing shots at each other, unintentionally striking her.

A 32-year-old man was in critical condition following a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man was standing on a sidewalk about 4:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Kedzie Avenue when three young males approached him and fired shots.

During the evening a man was shot and wounded while driving in the Ashburn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 6:40 p.m., the 25-year-old man was driving east on 83rd Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was hit, police said.

In Wednesday’s last reported shooting, a man was critically wounded in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 7 p.m., the 21-year-old was inside a home with a few other people in the 2400 block of of South Albany Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the head, police said.

Yesterday, at least two people were shot, one fatally, in Christmas Day shootings.