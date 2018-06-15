1 killed, 6 wounded Thursday in city shootings

A man was killed and six others were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago during a 24-hour period.

The fatal shooting happened about 6:15 p.m. in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Two men were shot in the 1300 block of West 108th Street, Chicago Police said. A 20-year-old was shot in the torso and pronounced dead at the scene. A 21-year-old was wounded in the arm, and he was in good condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the death. Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The last nonfatal shooting of the day wounded a man in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 19-year-old was riding on a vehicle about 9:15 p.m. when shots were fired from another vehicle in the 5000 block of South Hoyne, police said. He showed up to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A man was grazed in the head about 8:20 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in his vehicle when he felt a bullet graze his head in the 500 block of South Kostner, police said. He didn’t see where the shots came from. He showed up at Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

In the afternoon, a man was shot in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the South Side. About 3:45 p.m., the 37-year-old walked into Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park with a gunshot wound to his thigh, according to police. He told investigators he was shot in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue. He was listed in good condition.

Earlier in the morning, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Two males in a black four-door Toyota fired at the 23-year-old man at 7:25 a.m. in the 400 block of West 61st Street, according to police. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm, left calf and left shoulder. Be was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

In the first reported shooting of Thursday, a man was shot early in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The 42-year-old was sitting on a porch when a vehicle drove by and someone fired shots at 2:18 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Langley, police said. The man was shot in the left arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized. Area Central detectives were investigating.

At least five people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.