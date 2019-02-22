1 killed, 7 others wounded in Thursday shootings

At least eight people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Thursday.

A 39-year-old man was shot and killed during the afternoon inside his parked vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 2:47 p.m., the man and another male were sitting inside the vehicle in the 3600 block of West Douglas when they got into an altercation, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The male then fired shots that struck the man multiple times in his body.

The man was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:24 p.m., authorities said. He has not been identified.

The shooter ran off from the scene in an unknown direction, police said.

Investigators found a pistol, five shell casings and scattered cash inside the vehicle, police said. It was unclear whether the gun belonged to the shooter or the man who was killed.

Half of Thursday’s shootings happened at night. Most recently, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting at 10:20 p.m. in the 1700 block of East 95th Street in Calumet Heights, police said.

Earlier, a 19-year-old woman was shot during a drive-by attack in the South Chicago neighborhood. Someone in a red sedan fired at her as she walked at 6:44 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Escanaba, police said.

A 33-year-old man ran home after being wounded in a shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. About 6 p.m., the man was crossing the street in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove when he heard gunfire and felt pain in his leg, police said. After running to his home, he realized a bullet had pierced his thigh.

During the afternoon, a 19-year-old was shot in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. At 4:53 p.m., the man was approached by three males in the 4000 block of West Armitage, police said. One of the males pulled out a handgun and shot the man three times in his arm.

A 24-year-old man was shot in a drive-by attack about 2 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood’s 2000 block of East 71st Street.

Two shootings were reported in the morning in the West West Garfield Park neighborhood. In the later one, a man was critically wounded after being shot in the back multiple times about 10:50 a.m. in the 500 block of South Kilbourn, police said.

The other one — Thursday’s first shooting — left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds following a botched robbery. At 12:32 a.m., an armed male tried to rob her as she was getting out of a vehicle in the 4700 block of West Erie, police said. After she refused to hand over her belongings, the male shot her several times in the legs. He then drove away in a gray Honda sedan without taking anything.

Only one person was shot within city limits on Wednesday.