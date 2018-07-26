1 killed, 7 wounded in shootings Wednesday

One person was killed and seven people were wounded, including a 3-year-old girl, between about 4 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A 25-year-old man was standing outside at 9:53 p.m. when someone walked up and opened fire in the 2900 block of West Monroe, according to Chicago Police said.

He was shot in the chest and armpit and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

The most recent non-fatal shooting left two men wounded in the same neighborhood.

The men were standing on the sidewalk when someone they didn’t know walked up to them and fired shots about 11:35 p.m. in the 700 block of North Homan, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg and lower body and a 44-year-old man was shot in the ankle, police said.

The men took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were in good condition, police said.

About 10:05 p.m., a man walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old was shot twice in the back about 10:05 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Ogden, police said.

He showed up at St. Anthony Hospital and was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. He was in critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were not known. The man and witnesses gave conflicting accounts of the shooting, police said.

Earlier in the day, a man and a 3-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:45 p.m., a male walked up to the 34-year-old in the in the 1900 block of West 48th Street and began firing at him, according to police.

During the shooting, the toddler was shot in both legs and the man was struck in the right foot, according to police. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police have not released their conditions, but said both had been stabilized.

The shooter ran off on foot and may have gotten into a black sedan that was waiting nearby, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

About 1 p.m., a man was shot in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 31-year-old was shot in the buttock about 1 p.m. in the 11900 block of South Prairie, according to police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened about 4 a.m. in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 21-year-old man was driving home about 4 a.m. when he turned into an alley in the 3800 block of East 110th Street, according to police. He saw two men, each about 18 or 19 years old, approach his vehicle.

One of the suspects pointed a revolver in the man’s direction and fired a shot through the windshield, striking him in the abdomen, police said. They then ran away on foot.

The man drove himself to a nearby firehouse and was taken by paramedics to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in fair condition, police said.