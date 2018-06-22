1 killed, 8 wounded Thursday in city shootings

One person was killed and at least seven others were wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago during a 24-hour period.

A Chicago man died at a hospital Thursday after being shot and then crashing his car on the Stevenson Expressway. Keyon P. Berry, 30, was driving a blue Mercedes Benz when he crashed head-on into a concrete median barrier about 11:50 a.m. in the outbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Kedzie Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Paramedics found that Berry had been shot at least once, state police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The last nonfatal shooting Thursday a 49-year-old man in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The man was walking on a sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police. Two people, both males, walked up to him and fired shots. He was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds to his right calf and left wrist.

About 11:10 p.m., a 22-year-old man wounded and robbed in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The man was approached by two people in an alley in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, police said.

The two people, both males, fired shots at him and then went through his pockets and stole his money, according to police. The man was taken with a gunshot wound in his arm to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

About 10:50 p.m., a man who was shot in his leg took himself to a hospital on the Northwest Side. The 20-year-old showed up at Community First Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right thigh, police said. His condition stabilized. Police said the man refused to give details about the shooting, including where it happened.

A single shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood wounded four people Thursday afternoon. They were shot at 2:33 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Claremont, according to police. An 18-year-old man was grazed in the lower back and lower leg and refused medical treatment. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was in serious condition. An 18-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his lower left leg. Another 18-year-old man was shot twice in the buttocks and once in the lower left leg, and was in serious condition.

The first reported shooting Thursday wounded a man in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 12:50 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Sacramento Avenue when someone in a passing black SUV fired shots at him, police said. The man was struck in his arm and grazed in his hip. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.