1 killed, 7 wounded Wednesday in Chicago gun violence

Police investigate a shooting about 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 in the 800 block of West 53rd St. in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

One person was killed and seven people were wounded between 1:03 a.m. and 11:02 p.m. Wednesday in shootings across the city.

The day’s only fatal shooting happened in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood when a Chicago police officer fatally struck a suspect who ran away from police during a narcotics mission.

The shooting happened about 8:10 p.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street, according to CPD Sgt. Rocco Alioto.

An officer shot the person, whose gender or age had not been identified, during an “armed confrontation,” Alioto said.

Paramedics initially took the critically wounded person to a hospital, where he later died. It wasn’t clear how many times or where on his body he was shot, and the Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

A sergeant involved in the incident wasn’t shot but suffered a possible broken ankle while trying to hop a fence.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Alioto said.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days, per department policy. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

The most recent non-fatal shooting took place in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

A 39-year-old man was walking at 11:02 p.m. in the 800 block of West 53rd Street when a minivan drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the back and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was in serious condition, police said.

RELATED LINKS:

About 5:05 p.m., a 46-year-old man was shot in the hand in the 12100 block of South Halsted in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was in good condition at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, police said.

At the same time, another man was shot in the Roseland neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side.

The 32-year-old was standing outside when a dark colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 5:05 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Place. He was struck in the stomach and taken by paramedics to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Earlier in the day, a 40-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.

He was shot in the hand about 9:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Keeler when someone walked up to him and began shooting. The shooter, who was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans, ran off south on Keeler, according to police.

He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment, police said. His condition had stabilized.

About 10:10 a.m., police officers followed a trail of blood to find a man who was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the 5200 block of South Lowe and ran to his home nearby without reporting the shooting to authorities, police said. Officers were sent to the block when the department’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology alerted them to the shooting.

Officers found a trail of blood and followed it to the man’s home, where an ambulance was called and he was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

About 2:45 a.m., a man was shot in his home in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old man was inside his home when he heard a knock at the door. When he opened the door, someone he didn’t know shot him and then ran away in the 6500 block of South Drexel, police said.

He was struck in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in stable condition, police said.

The first shooting of the day happened in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

A 19-year-old man was inside a home when someone he knew fired shots, striking him in the stomach at 1:03 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Hermitage, according to police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition. One person was in custody and charges were pending, police said.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and seven people were wounded in shootings across the city.