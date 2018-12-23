1 killed, 8 wounded in Friday shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 11:30 p.m. Friday, December 21, 2018 in the 10300 block of South Elizabeth Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least nine people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Friday.

The murder happened during the morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Thomas Harris, 31, was inside a home when he got into an argument with someone he knew who took out a gun and shot him at 12:38 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was shot in his abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, gunfire seriously wounded a 26-year-old man outside of Percy L. Julian High School in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

Earlier a man was also critically wounded from a drive-by shooting about 10 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

On Thursday, at least six people were shot within city limits.