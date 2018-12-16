1 killed, 9 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least ten people were shot, one fatally, within city limits on Saturday.

A man was killed Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:59 a.m., the 31-year-old was standing outside in the 4800 block of West Quincy when he was struck by a bullet, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Loretto Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot in South Chicago at night when three gunmen opened fire on his vehicle. About 8:10 p.m., the man was seated in a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Oglesby Avenue when the male shooters approached and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in his left leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, according to police. No one was in custody Saturday night.

On the West Side, a man was shot in both legs in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. About 7:20 p.m., the 24-year-old was standing outside in the 3300 block of West Van Buren when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, police said. He was treated at Mt. Sinai Hospital and was in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, a 40-year-old man was shot in West Garfield Park. The man was struck in his shoulder at 5:12 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Madison Street and was treated at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Minutes before, a teenager was wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side. About 4:25 p.m., the 18-year-old was standing in the 10700 block of South Prairie Avenue when a dark SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in his left thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, according to police. No one was in custody.

Two men were shot in Belmont Central on the Northwest Side. About 10:28 a.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the hand and leg in the 2800 block of North McVicker Avenue, according to police. He was treated at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Another man, 23, was shot in the buttocks and took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

At 3:20 a.m., a 34-year-old woman was grazed in the neck by a bullet in the Northwest Side’s Logan Square neighborhood. She was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue when someone inside a passing green sports-utility vehicle fired shots.

Less than two hours earlier, another woman was wounded in Logan Square after a shooter fired into a crowd outside, police said. The group was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West North Avenue when gunfire rang out at 1:52 a.m. A 25-year-old woman felt pain and realized she’d been shot in the left leg.

One more woman was shot that morning, this time underneath the CTA’s Green Line tracks in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 4300 block of West Lake Street when someone in another vehicle fired shots in her direction.

On Friday, at least seven people were wounded in shootings.