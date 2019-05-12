1 killed, another injured in McHenry head-on crash

One man was killed and another was injured after a head-on collision in northwest suburban McHenry Township.

Officers and paramedics responded to a crash at 12:09 a.m. May 11 in the 300 block of West Bay Road in unincorporated McHenry, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 23-year-old man was eastbound on West Bay in a 2004 Nissan Sentra when, for unknown reasons, he entered the westbound lanes, the sheriff’s office said. He struck a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by a 56-year-old man head-on.

The younger man from Zion was extricated and flown to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

The Gurnee man in the Toyota was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County coroner and the sheriff’s office’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is examining the case.