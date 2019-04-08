1 killed in Batavia crash
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
One person was killed in a Sunday crash in west suburban Batavia.
About 5:21 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision near the bike bridge on Kirk Road, according to preliminary information from Batavia police.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while two others were transported to area hospitals with injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
No additional information was immediately available.