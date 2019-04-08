Our Pledge To You

04/08/2019, 05:32am

1 killed in Batavia crash

By Sun-Times Wire
One person was killed in a Sunday crash in west suburban Batavia.

About 5:21 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a collision near the bike bridge on Kirk Road, according to preliminary information from Batavia police.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene while two others were transported to area hospitals with injuries, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

