1 killed, four wounded from Friday shootings in Chicago

At least five people were shot, one fatally, in citywide gun violence on Friday.

The only deadly shooting documented killed one man and wounded another in a drive-by attack in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The men were sitting in a vehicle at 10:08 a.m. in the 900 block of West 50th Street when a white Porsche SUV drove by and a passenger shot at them, police said. The Porsche then drove off eastbound on 50th and northbound on Halsted. A 29-year-old man was shot in the upper left side of his chest. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality. The other man, 23, was shot in the lower abdomen, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The last shooting left a 14-year-old boy critically wounded at night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was standing on a sidewalk just before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Sacramento Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said. He was shot in his chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.

Earlier that night, a woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 31-year-old was standing in an alley about 7:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone in a white SUV fired shots, police said. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her leg. The woman was listed in good condition, and two people possibly connected to the shooting were arrested shortly afterward.

Friday’s first shooting was also a drive-by attack, during the morning in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Someone fired shots from a vehicle at 5:47 a.m. in the 900 block of West 86th Street, police said. A 29-year-old man was shot in the left forearm. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

On Thanksgiving Day, at least 10 people were shot — two fatally — in citywide gun violence.