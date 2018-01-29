1 killed in Grayslake crash on Route 120

A person was killed in a crash Monday morning in north suburban Grayslake.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Route 120 near Belle Court, according to Grayslake police.

The driver of a Toyota Echo traveling west on Route 120 crossed the center line into traffic going the opposite direction and collided with a Honda CRV, police said.

Both drivers were taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where one was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators were not available for comment Monday evening and did not specify which driver was killed, or the ages and genders of those injured.