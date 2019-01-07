1 killed in Sunday’s sole shooting

Family members of a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday night in the 6000 block of West 63rd Street grieve at the crime scene, in the Clearing neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was fatally wounded on Sunday in the city’s only reported shooting over a 24-hour period.

A 21-year-old man was in an alley with two other males when they began arguing and one of the males fired shots at him at 10:22 p.m. in the 6000 block of West 63rd Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting occurred near the home of his girlfriend and 3-month-old daughter, according to an officer at the scene.

A crowd, most wearing Chicago Bears attire, gathered by the alley shortly after the shooting.

A woman sat on the ground crying as a man embraced her.

“My baby is gone, I’ll never get to see him again,” she said. “Oh god, why did you take my son away from me? Why did you take my son?”

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the man’s death.

On Saturday, at least eight people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago.