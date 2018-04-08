1 man, 19, killed and 1 injured during machine gun sale in Hammond

Hammond Police investigate two people shot in the 11600 block of Myrtle Ave., Saturday evening. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

(HAMMOND, Ind.) One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in what police believe was a gun sale gone bad in Hammond, Indiana.

Officers responded to several calls of multiple shots fired about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Myrtle Ave, Hammond Police said. Police believe two young men were involved in the sale of a MAC-10 machine gun when shots were fired during the sale.

Elijah Nolan, 19, from Gary, was killed after being shot in the back of the head.

Derrell Mclaurin-Mcnutt, who police said was about 20-years-old, was shot in the leg. He was being treated at a hospital as of Sunday morning, police said.

It was unclear if Nolan and Mclaurin-Mcnutt were trying to sell or purchase the gun.

The Lake County Coroner did not immediately confirm Nolan’s death.

The investigation was ongoing and no further details were immediately available, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hammond police Detective Joe Munoz (219) 852-2906.