1 man, 3 juveniles charged after crash involving stolen vehicle

Eric Cox, 18, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after a crash involving stolen vehicle. | Maywood police department

One man and three juveniles were charged after crashing a vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking in west suburban Maywood.

The four were charged after crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Ashland and Congress in Chicago, according to the Maywood Police Department.

One of the juveniles was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding. The other two juveniles were charged with criminal trespass to vehicle. They are all being held in the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, police said.

Eric Cox, 18, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday, police said.