1 man dead, 1 wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting: police

A drive-by attack killed one man and wounded another late Thursday in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The 22-year-old and 44-year-old were standing on a sidewalk at 11:08 p.m. in the 2600 block of South Kedvale when the ambush occurred, police said.

Someone in a dark sports-utility vehicle shot the 22-year-old in the face and the 44-year-old in the buttocks and left hand, police said.

The first man was taken to Mount Sinai hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

The other man sustained graze wounds and declined treatment on the scene, police said.

No one was in custody, and Area Central detectives were investigating the fatal shooting.