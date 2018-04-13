1 man killed, 1 wounded, in Logan Square stabbing: police

A man was stabbed to death, and another man was wounded, Thursday night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The men were drinking together about 11:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Kedzie Avenue when someone they knew stabbed them and then fled, Chicago Police said.

Officers arrived and found one man dead and another man, 60, stabbed in the abdomen, police said. The 60-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody nearby, police said. The stabbing did not appear to be gang-related.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.