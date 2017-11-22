$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket bought in Loop still unclaimed

A winning Mega Millions ticket bought Tuesday in the Loop and worth $1 million is still unclaimed.

The Quick Pick ticket was bought at INS Market, 225 N. Michigan, and matched all five numbers – 03, 07, 22, 27 and 50, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner was urged to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights, Lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

The store where the ticket was bought will receive a bonus of $10,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, Lottery officials said.