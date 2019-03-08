Man critically hurt in Chatham basement fire

One man was in critical condition after being trapped inside a burning basement Friday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. at a three-flat apartment in the 8000 block of South St. Lawrence, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago police.

A man was pulled out of the basement with critical injuries and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said.

The flames were struck out in about 30 minutes and displaced six people, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.