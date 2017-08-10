1 person injured while trying to extinguish kitchen fire in Naperville

One person was injured while trying to extinguish a kitchen fire Sunday afternoon in west suburban Naperville.

Firefighters responded about 1:10 p.m. to the 1900 block of Sprucewood Court, where the fire was reported in a two-story, single-family home, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Firefighters entered the home and reported smoke and moderate heat conditions inside, according to the fire department. A hose line was deployed, and the fire was located in the kitchen. IT was extinguished in about five minutes.

One person was inside the home at the time of the fire, but they managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived, the fire department said. The person was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries they suffered while trying to extinguish the fire.

No firefighters were reported injured, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident, authorities said.