1 person rescued, another still missing from Lake Michigan at Waukegan pier

Waukegan emergency crews saved one person from Lake Michigan but couldn’t locate a second amid a heightening snowstorm Friday night in the north suburb.

Just after 4:30 p.m., the fire department arrived near Stiner Pavilion and Waukegan Municipal Beach in response to a person who slipped off the main pier, according to a statement from Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi.

A witness saw another person jumping into the waters to save the first, with both “struggling” against harsh currents, Lenzi said.

The first person who fell in ended up making it out of the water and received medical treatment on the scene, Lenzi said. Emergency crews then brought that person to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

But after about 90 more minutes of searching, divers could not find the second person, Lenzi said. They battled “very limited visibility and treacherous wave conditions” until switching to a boat operation with sonar scanners.

Emergency responders dealt with below freezing temperatures and a slight snowfall at the time of the rescue, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning was in effect for the region until noon Saturday.