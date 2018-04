1 seriously injured in Humboldt Park fire

A man was seriously injured in a fire Monday morning in the West Side’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Shortly before 5 a.m., firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 864 N. Richmond St., Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

An man in the building suffered burns and smoke inhalation, Merritt said. He was taken in serious condition to Norwegian Hospital.

He was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital.