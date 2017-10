1 shot, 2 assaulted at River North steakhouse

Emergency crews respond to an incident early Sunday at Lawry's Prime Rib where one person was shot and two others were assaulted. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One person was shot and two others were assaulted early Monday at a steakhouse in River North.

About 12:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to an incident at Lawry’s The Prime Rib, 100 E. Ontario St., where one person suffered a gunshot wound and two others were assaulted, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

All three were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the fire department said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Further information wasn’t immediately made available.