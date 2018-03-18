Police: 1 shot dead, 1 grazed by bullet while driving in Back of the Yards

A man was shot to death and another was grazed by a bullet Saturday night while driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. They drove themselves to the 7th District Chicago Police Department, where emergency crews were called. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death and another was grazed by a bullet Saturday night as they were driving in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The men, ages 27 and 32, were traveling south in a Chevrolet Equinox at 10:33 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Ashland when two other males got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The older man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, while the younger man was grazed in the right hand.

Emergency crews responded after the men drove themselves to the 7th District Chicago Police Department at 1438 W. 63rd St., police said.

They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead and the younger man’s condition stabilized, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.