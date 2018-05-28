1 shot dead, 8 wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago

One man died and at least eight others were wounded Sunday in shootings across Chicago.

A 60-year-old man was found shot to death in the Kenwood neighborhood on the South Side. About 8 a.m., the man was found in the driver’s seat of a parked car in the 5000 block of South Drexel Avenue, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The man was shot once in the chest. The circumstances of the incident were being investigated by Area Central Detectives.

The last reported nonfatal shooting of Sunday happened about 11:10 p.m. in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the South Side. A 15-year-old boy was walking toward a car when someone inside a minivan drove up and fired shots in the 1800 block of West Cullerton Street, police said. The boy was struck multiple times in his hips and torso, and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Area Central detectives were investigating.

Another 15-year-old boy shot just hours earlier in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. The boy was walking about 7:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of North Hudson when someone shot him in the arm, according to police. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was in good condition.

A man was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side within the same hour. About 7:10 p.m., the man was shot in the northbound lanes of the expressway near 89th Street, according to Illinois State Police. He was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Circumstance of the shooting were not released. State police were conducting an investigation.

Earlier in the morning, a 29-year-old man was shot in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 3:30 a.m., the man was in the front of his home in the 4800 block of West Washington Boulevard when two people exited a gray minivan outside and fired shots at him, police said. The two people reentered the minivan and drove away. He was struck once in each leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Another 29-year-old man was shot about 2:40 a.m. in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side. The man was walking outside in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Drive when he was shot in the leg, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

About 2 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man was inside a vehicle when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in the 3500 block of West Wilson Avenue, police said. He was struck in the back of his head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times about 1:15 a.m. on the South Side. The man was shot four times in his abdomen as he sat inside a vehicle in the 800 block of West Garfield Boulevard, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. The man was unable to give details about the shooting.

In the first reported shooting Sunday, a man was wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The 19-year-old was outside when he was shot in the foot by someone in the the 5200 block of South Loomis, according to police. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

In addition to Sunday’s gun violence, a woman accidentally shot herself in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 5:40 p.m., the 29-year-old woman suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound when she sat on a gun and accidentally discharged it in the 5600 block of South Honore, according to police. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized.

Since Memorial Day weekend began Friday night, 24 people have been shot, five fatally, in city shootings.