1 shot in Chicago on Wednesday

Only one shooting was reported across Chicago on Wednesday.

It happened at night in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood and left an 18-year-old man wounded.

At 10:02 p.m., the man was standing in the 1500 block of West 94th Street when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in the arm, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

In another gun-related incident that night, someone shot up the doors to a movie theater in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. No one was hit.

At 11:17 p.m., a group of people who were “possibly teenagers” started fighting at the cinema in the 200 block of West 87th Street, police said. Part of the crowd, likely three males, sprinted out the entrance. At least one of them turned around to fire gunshots at the theater, damaging the doors.

On Tuesday, four men were wounded by gun violence in Chicago.