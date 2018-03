1 taken to hospital when firefighters respond to call of person in Chicago River

A person was taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon when emergency crews responded to a call for a water rescue on the main branch of the Chicago River.

Firefighers were called about 2:30 p.m. about a person in the water along Wacker Driver between Orleans Street and Michigan Avenue, according to Fire Media Affairs.

A person was found and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, the fire department said. Information about the person and their condition was not immediately available.