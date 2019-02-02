1 wounded — fatally — in Chicago gun violence on Friday

One man was shot and killed within city limits over a 24-hour period on Friday.

The murder happened early morning in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:05 a.m., someone opened the back door of a residence in the 1800 block of East 78th Street and shot 31-year-old Darrien Wilson, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Wilson was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 2:16 a.m., authorities said. He lived in the same block he was shot. The shooter ran away and is not in custody.

No shootings were reported for the rest of the day. On Thursday, two people were wounded in citywide gun violence.