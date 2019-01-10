1 wounded in Chicago gun violence on Wednesday

Only one person was wounded in citywide gun violence reported over a 24-hour period on Wednesday.

The sole shooting happened during the evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A 26-year-old man was inside a vehicle when someone in another vehicle fired shots about 7 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Loomis Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the lower back and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in serious condition.

On Tuesday, a man was killed and three others wounded in Chicago shootings.