1 wounded in Friday shootings as snowfall hits

Only one shooting was reported in Chicago over a 24-hour period on Friday, as the city saw an inch of snow and chillier temperatures sweep through.

The sole incident of gun violence concerned a nighttime shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after 9:30 p.m., a 47-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend inside a home in the 6700 block of South Winchester Avenue when she opened fire, according to Chicago police. He was struck in his shoulder and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized.

The shooter was arrested at the scene, police said. Charges were pending.

The most recent Friday that saw such low numbers of gun violence was Sept. 29, when just two shootings were also reported over a 24-hour period.

In non-violent shooting incidents documented this Friday, a man suffered a gunshot wound in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. But police said it was self-inflicted and he had a license to carry the weapon.

On Thursday, at least one person died and four others were wounded in citywide shootings.